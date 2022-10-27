Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.19% of AZEK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AZEK by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

NYSE AZEK opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.73. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.