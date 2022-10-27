Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 47,720 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,720 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vicor Stock Down 1.5 %

Vicor Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26.

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.