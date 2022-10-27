Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 590 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 5,923.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Unilever Stock Performance
UL opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.