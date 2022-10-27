Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 590 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 5,923.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

