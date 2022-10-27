Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.81

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 76 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Kuraray Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

