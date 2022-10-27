L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LCAA remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,388. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
