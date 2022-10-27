Lannett (LCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Lannett to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 75,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,660. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lannett in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 115.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 163,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

