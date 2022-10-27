Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.41.

LIN traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.44. 74,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,737. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

