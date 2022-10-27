LINK Tops 1-Day Volume of $778,925.00 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $186.14 million and $778,925.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $31.15 or 0.00151021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.22 or 0.30858507 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012052 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.