Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.