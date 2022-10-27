Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.70. The company had a trading volume of 62,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average of $193.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

