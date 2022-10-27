LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $140.41 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $140.41 million and $2.51 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $9.39 or 0.00045275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
