LUXO (LUXO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One LUXO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $1,613.00 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

