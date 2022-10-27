Magic Internet Money (MIM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $968,690.00

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $968,690.00 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

