Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 699,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,056 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $26,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 36.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 55.9% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 79.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

