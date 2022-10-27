MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $29.53

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $32.50. MarineMax shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 5,412 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

MarineMax Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $714.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.

Insider Activity

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

