Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 44.40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 44.40 ($0.54) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.68 ($1.04).

Shares of MARS traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 36.12 ($0.44). The stock had a trading volume of 941,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.33. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 33.38 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £229.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.73.

In related news, insider Hayleigh Lupino acquired 54,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

