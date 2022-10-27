Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 44.40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 44.40 ($0.54) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.68 ($1.04).
Marston’s Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MARS traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 36.12 ($0.44). The stock had a trading volume of 941,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.33. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 33.38 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £229.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marston’s
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
See Also
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.