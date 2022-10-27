Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $319.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

