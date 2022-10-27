Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Trimmed by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.12. The company had a trading volume of 99,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $307.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.61 and a 200-day moving average of $331.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

