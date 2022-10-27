McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $385.41 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.61 and a 12-month high of $389.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

