McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Price Performance
NYSE:MCK opened at $385.41 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.61 and a 12-month high of $389.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
