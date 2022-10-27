Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.82, but opened at $63.49. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 2,186 shares trading hands.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 53,120 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,690,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

