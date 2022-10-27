Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 7,550.0% in October

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 7,550.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of MTR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 18,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,593. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.1818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

