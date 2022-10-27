Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.90 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $19.90 million and $565,373.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.01425732 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005515 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00020805 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.01818457 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

