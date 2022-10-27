MetaMUI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $93.75 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $93.75 million and approximately $291,743.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011925 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.