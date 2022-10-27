MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $126.07 million and $3.66 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.70 or 0.00140819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,377.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003502 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00044683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022002 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.02001997 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,601,731.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

