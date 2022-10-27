Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Mexco Energy news, Director Thomas H. Decker purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $49,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,805. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 7.7 %

MXC traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,591. The company has a market cap of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $43.00.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.