M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON MGCI opened at GBX 89.02 ($1.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £126.85 million and a PE ratio of 2,131.00. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.74.

Insider Transactions at M&G Credit Income Investment Trust

In other M&G Credit Income Investment Trust news, insider Richard Bole´at purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($10,633.16).

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Company Profile

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

