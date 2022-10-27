M&G (LON:MNG) PT Lowered to GBX 195

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.17 ($2.77).

Shares of LON:MNG traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 180.30 ($2.18). The company had a trading volume of 3,984,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,016.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.78).

In other news, insider Andrea Rossi acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £292,250 ($353,129.53). In other M&G news, insider Andrea Rossi purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £292,250 ($353,129.53). Also, insider Massimo Tosato purchased 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £99,548 ($120,285.16).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

