MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading 9.4% Higher

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.15. 5,792,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 2,039,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 31st.

