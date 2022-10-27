Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.38.

MSFT stock opened at $231.32 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 13,318 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 91,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

