Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.62

Mina (MINA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003022 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $450.84 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.05 or 0.31180772 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 721,476,150 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 721,108,695.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.62481598 USD and is up 10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $31,508,811.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.