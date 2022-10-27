Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Down 6.5%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 569,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 402,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$196.80 million and a P/E ratio of 43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Minera Alamos ( CVE:MAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$7.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

