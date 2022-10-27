Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Mint Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 million and a PE ratio of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

About Mint

(Get Rating)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.