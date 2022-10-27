Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
Mint Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 million and a PE ratio of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
About Mint
The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.
See Also
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.