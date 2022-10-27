Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mission Advancement Price Performance

Shares of MACC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,054. Mission Advancement has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Advancement in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Advancement by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mission Advancement during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Mission Advancement by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mission Advancement by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Company Profile

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

