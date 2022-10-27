Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 85,555 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 85,555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $114,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.34. 135,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.