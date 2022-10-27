Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 231,108 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,108 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $169,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 81,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 15,818,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,811,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $256.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

