Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,318 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $95,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after buying an additional 963,894 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

