Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 34,610 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $154,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,359 shares of company stock worth $198,058,651. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.55 on Wednesday, hitting $357.86. 2,372,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $361.48. The stock has a market cap of $340.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.28 and a 200 day moving average of $311.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

