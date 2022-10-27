MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 9th

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

MKSI stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.09.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 438,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 32.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 191.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

