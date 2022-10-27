Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
Modiv Trading Up 0.3 %
Modiv stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
