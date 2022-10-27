Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

