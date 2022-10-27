Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,480.21

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,480.21 ($17.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,504 ($18.17). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,504 ($18.17), with a volume of 1,062,230 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,859 ($22.46) to GBX 1,868 ($22.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Mondi Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 692.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

About Mondi

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a €0.22 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

