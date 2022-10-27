Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $118.12

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.12 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 111.50 ($1.35). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.41), with a volume of 407,214 shares.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £221.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.64.

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

