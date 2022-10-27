Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Hits $207.09 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $207.09 million and $12.14 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00061361 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007499 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,040,514,675 coins and its circulating supply is 428,800,519 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

