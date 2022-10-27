Morgan Stanley Lowers Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target to €3.60

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €3.80 ($3.88) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.00 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.5 %

Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 426,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.