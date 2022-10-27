Morgan Stanley Trims Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Target Price to $88.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WOLF. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Down 20.4 %

WOLF stock traded down $21.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.76. 216,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.