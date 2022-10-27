Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading Up 1.6%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €263.90 ($269.29) and last traded at €262.90 ($268.27). Approximately 420,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €258.80 ($264.08).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €247.82 and a 200-day moving average of €233.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

