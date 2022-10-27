MUSE ENT NFT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $928,708.00 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $706.51 million and approximately $928,708.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.01 or 0.30711272 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011995 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.7736284 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $516,133.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

