Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 378,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 827,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 16.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

