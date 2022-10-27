Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Mydecine Innovations Group Price Performance
MYCOF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 20,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,452. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.
About Mydecine Innovations Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mydecine Innovations Group (MYCOF)
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.