Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group Price Performance

MYCOF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 20,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,452. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

About Mydecine Innovations Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.