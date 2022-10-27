National Bankshares Cuts BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$3.50

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.85 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTB.UN stock opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$286.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.07 and a 1 year high of C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

